300 dead at Trivulzio care home between Jan and Apr (7)

Milan, May 6 - There were 300 deaths at Milan's Pio Albergo Trivulzio (PAT) care home between January and April, PAT supervisor Fabrizio Pregliasco said Wednesday. This compared to an average 186 in the same period between 2015 and 2019, he said. Over 200 of the deaths occurred at the height of the coronavirus pandemic between March and April, 133 in April and 70 in March, Pregliasco said. The high number of deaths at Italian care homes including the PAT is at the centre of a welter of probes. Pregliasco added that there had been no prohibition on the use of facemasks and other protective equipment at the home, and it had complied with national and regional safety norms. But he said prosecutors had been "duty-bound" to open a probe into the deaths.