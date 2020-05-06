Over 40,000 firms, 184,000 jobs at risk in tourism sector (5)

Rome, May 6 - The coronavirus crisis is threatening the survival of over 40,000 firms and a total of 184,000 jobs in the Italian tourism sector, research company Demoskopika said Wednesday. The firms risk going to the wall after a contraction in turnover of at least 10 billion euros, it said. Already in the first quarter, the number of firms in business was down 7,000, Demoskopika said. It said this was the worst difference between active firms and closed-down firms since 1995.