Italy's GDP to fall 9.5% this year says European Commission (6)

Rome, May 6 - Italy's GDP will fall 9.5% this year, the European Commission said Wednesday. The coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown, which has just been eased, will trigger a "deep recession", the commission said. There will be a "technical rebound" in the second half of this year thanks also to government measures, and a "partial recovery" next year, the EC said. GDP will rise 6.5% in 2021, it said. The forecasts are based on a resumption of economic activities this month, with a "gradual normalization".