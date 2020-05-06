Speranza says first two days of phase two went well

ANSA) - Rome, May 6 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza has said he has requested a big cash injection for the national health system as it combats the coronavirus emergency. Strengthening Our Health Service. "I have asked for more than three billion euros (to be allocated) in the (government's) May decree, which will be approved this week, to strengthen our health service," Speranza told the "Di Martedi'' show on La7 television on Tuesday, May 5. Speranza explained that it is necessary, for example, "to reinforce regional controls and this means doing swabs quicker, increasing the number of call-out services, in which doctors and nurses can go to people's homes. "More money is needed for hospitals too and this means more people employed on steady job contracts in our intensive care units." Intensive Care Places. He added that, before the crisis "we had 5,100 intensive care places but we must increase this number in a significant way, because we must be better equipped to face an eventual second wave (of contagion)". Right Direction. The minister also spoke about the start of phase two of the coronavirus emergency in Italy, with the gradual relaxation of the restrictive measures. "My impression from the first moments of phase two is that it is going in the right direction," he said. Speranza said the figures on the start of phase two will be seen "within a few days because we are not capable of analyzing them in real time, but it seems to me that the Italian people are showing that they have understood the risk and are displaying responsibility". Spotchecks. The checks carried out during the first two days of phase two appear to show that the Italian people are being disciplined and respecting the rules. On May 4 the number of people cited by the forces of law and order for breaching the rules was 3,800, 1.5% of the total number of spotchecks (258.170). During phase one the quota of people penalized was 3.4% - more than double. On Sunday, the last day of phase one, there was a higher number of people penalized (5,325) even though there were fewer checks (221.409). Nevertheless, the interior ministry is waiting to see how citations go in the coming days. Good Sense. "The rules should be interpreted with good sense," Speranza said. "I am not in favour of rigid rules that become constraints. But we appeal precisely to people's good sense," he added, saying the public must bear in mind that it is still necessary "to limit contact as much as possible". Swabs and Contact-Tracing App. Two roads to work on in phase two have been identified: swabs and the app to trace contacts. "We must keep pushing the app, while respecting the rules, but this is just a piece of a broader strategy," Speranza said. "The app can help us trace the contacts of a person more quickly, but it is not a miracle that resolves the problem. "Up to now we have delivered over two milion swabs to the regional governments and we will deliver five million more in the coming weeks. "We are the European country that has done most swabs and I think we should keep going down this road". App Ready by End of May. The app to trace suspected positive cases should be ready by the end of May, according to Emergency Commissioner Domenico Arcuri, who reported to the Lower House's transport and telecommunications committee via video. "The app works if the lead time (from the alert to the swab) is reduced and if this is accompanied by the administration of the only agent to verify whether an individual is infected - the swab," he concluded. According to data released by the Civil Protection Department on May 5, meanwhile, the number of people to have recovered from COVID-19 has increased while the number of people infected has declined. The number of people to have recovered in Italy is 85,231, up 2,352 in one day, while the number of people currently infected is 98,467, a drop of 1.513 in 24 hours.