Coronavirus: Number of infected down 1,513

Rome, May 5 - The Civil Protection Department said Tuesday that 98,467 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 1,513 fewer than Monday. The department said 29,315 people have died with the coronavirus here, up 236. In six regions - Umbria, Sardegna, Valle d'Aosta, Calabria, Basilicata and Molise - there were no COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. It said 85,231 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, 2,352 more than Monday. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care in Italy is 1,427, 52 fewer than Monday, the civil protection department said in reporting a continued downward trend.