Naples
One dead, 2 hurt in factory blast (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected down 1,513

Rome

Florence
Man falls out of Palazzo Vecchio (2)

Rome
Cycling: Giro to take place Oct 3-25 (4)

Rome

Milan
Lombardy infection rate drops below that for whole of Italy

Lampedusa
4 migrant landings at Lampedusa (3)

Rome
69 arrests in Campania for international waste traffic (6)

Rome
Phase 2: WHO Europe backs Italy's strategy

Rome
Pantheon sinkhole reveals ancient paving (5)

calcio
Bari, Zaccaria Hamlili: «Chiudere stagione sul campo»

TarantoIl protocollo
Arcelor Mittal: «Al via test sierologici su lavoratori», l'accordo con l'Asl Taranto

BariLe parole del sindaco
Fase 2, Decaro: «L'unico vaccino siamo noi, ora ci vuole responsabilità»

MateraNel tarantino
Un lupo

FoggiaFase 2
Policlinico di Foggia

Potenzain via Vaccaro
Potenza, si ribalta con l'auto dopo tamponamento: donna illesa

BatLa storia
La lapide ritrovata

Leccenel salento
Prima notte della «fase 2» a spacciare: 4 arresti a Nardò, anche un minore

BrindisiSolidarietà
Brindisi, raccolta sangue per il «Perrino»: diversi donatori rispondono all'appello

Florence

Man falls out of Palazzo Vecchio (2)

Sustains multiple fractures after 10-metre plunge

Florence, May 5 - A man was in serious condition in hospital Tuesday after falling out of a window in Florence's Palazzo Vecchio. The man, a clerk at the births and deaths office, fell from a widow about 10 metres high, and sustained multiple fractures. He was conscious while being taken to hospital.

