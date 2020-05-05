Man falls out of Palazzo Vecchio (2)

One dead, 2 hurt in factory blast (2)
Florence
05 Maggio 2020
Florence, May 5 - A man was in serious condition in hospital Tuesday after falling out of a window in Florence's Palazzo Vecchio. The man, a clerk at the births and deaths office, fell from a widow about 10 metres high, and sustained multiple fractures. He was conscious while being taken to hospital.
