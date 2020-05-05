Athletics: Final Schwazer appeal rejected - media (4)

Martedì 05 Maggio 2020 | 19:09

Naples
One dead, 2 hurt in factory blast (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected down 1,513

Rome

Florence
Man falls out of Palazzo Vecchio (2)

Rome
Cycling: Giro to take place Oct 3-25 (4)

Rome

Milan
Lombardy infection rate drops below that for whole of Italy

Lampedusa
4 migrant landings at Lampedusa (3)

Rome
69 arrests in Campania for international waste traffic (6)

Rome
Phase 2: WHO Europe backs Italy's strategy

Rome
Pantheon sinkhole reveals ancient paving (5)

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, Zaccaria Hamlili: «Chiudere stagione sul campo»

TarantoIl protocollo
Arcelor Mittal: «Al via test sierologici su lavoratori», l'accordo con l'Asl Taranto

BariLe parole del sindaco
Fase 2, Decaro: «L'unico vaccino siamo noi, ora ci vuole responsabilità»

MateraNel tarantino
Un lupo

FoggiaFase 2
Policlinico di Foggia

Potenzain via Vaccaro
Potenza, si ribalta con l'auto dopo tamponamento: donna illesa

BatLa storia
La lapide ritrovata

Leccenel salento
Prima notte della «fase 2» a spacciare: 4 arresti a Nardò, anche un minore

BrindisiSolidarietà
Brindisi, raccolta sangue per il «Perrino»: diversi donatori rispondono all'appello

Rome

Swiss court turns down Olympic champion racewalker

Rome, May 5 - A Swiss federal court on Tuesday rejected Italian racewalker Alex Schwazer's final appeal against an eight-year ban inflicted in the summer of 2016 for testing positive for testosterone in January of that year, Swiss daily LaRegione reported. Schwazer's lawyers appealed to the court after the Court for Arbitration in Sport (CAS) rejected his final appeal. Schwazer, 35, won gold in the 50km walk at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

