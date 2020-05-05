Athletics: Final Schwazer appeal rejected - media (4)

Rome, May 5 - A Swiss federal court on Tuesday rejected Italian racewalker Alex Schwazer's final appeal against an eight-year ban inflicted in the summer of 2016 for testing positive for testosterone in January of that year, Swiss daily LaRegione reported. Schwazer's lawyers appealed to the court after the Court for Arbitration in Sport (CAS) rejected his final appeal. Schwazer, 35, won gold in the 50km walk at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.