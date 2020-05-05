EU recovery fund must be operational fast - Gualtieri (4)

Cycling: Giro to take place Oct 3-25 (4)
Rome
05 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 5 - The EU's coronavirus recovery fund must be operational quickly, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Tuesday. The terms of the fund are still being negotiated, with Italy pressing for grants rather than loans. Gualtieri said it would be too late if the fund was activated next year. Italy is hoping to overcome northern European opposition to giving grants rather than loans.
