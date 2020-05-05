Cycling: Giro to take place Oct 3-25 (4)
Rome
05 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 5 - This year's Giro d'Italia will take place on October 3-25, the UCI said Tuesday. The Milan-Sanremo will be on August 8 and the Tirreno-Adriatico on September 8-14, world cycling's ruling body said. The Tour de France will be on August 29-September 20 and the Vuelta on October 20-November 8.
