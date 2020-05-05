69 arrests in Campania for international waste traffic (6)

Cycling: Giro to take place Oct 3-25 (4)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
05 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 5 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 69 people on charges of international waste trafficking in Campania. They are customs officials, health personnel, shipping agents, and other staff of companies working in the port of Salerno. They are accused of corruption, embezzlement, fraud, contraband and international waste trafficking. The arrests were made in the provinces of Salerno, Avellino, Caserta and Naples.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su