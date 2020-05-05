Lombardy infection rate drops below that for whole of Italy

Milan, May 5 - The coronavirus infection rate in Lombardy has dropped below that of Italy as a whole, at 0.75 compared to 0.80, Deputy Governor Fabrizio Sala said Tuesday. Lombardy is Italy's hardest-hit region with about half of the nearly 30,000 total deaths from the virus. "It's important to remain below 1," Sala said. "That is the task of all of us and of all the citizens".