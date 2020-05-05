Phase 2: WHO Europe backs Italy's strategy

Rome, May 5 - The World Health Organization Europe on Tuesday said it backed Italy's strategy of gradually reopening activities in phase two of the coronavirus emergency, which started Monday. In a tweet, WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said "WHO Europe supports Italy's transition to phase 2 of the COVID-19 emergency and the gradual strengthening of the capacity of primary health assistance capacity and of the hospital levels which have been established, on the basis of scientific grounding, by the health ministry, to protect the country's precious human capital".