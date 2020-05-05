Martedì 05 Maggio 2020 | 17:24

Rome
Cycling: Giro to take place Oct 3-25 (4)

Rome

Milan
Lombardy infection rate drops below that for whole of Italy

Lampedusa
4 migrant landings at Lampedusa (3)

Rome
69 arrests in Campania for international waste traffic (6)

Rome
Phase 2: WHO Europe backs Italy's strategy

Rome
Pantheon sinkhole reveals ancient paving (5)

Turin
FCA posts 1.7 bn loss Q1 (6)

Rome
Phase 2: 3,691 cited for breaking rules on first day (4)

Rome
Coronavirus: Energy consumption down 7% in first quarter (4)

Rome
Govt working on export plan for Italian firms - Di Maio (4)

calcio
Bari, Zaccaria Hamlili: «Chiudere stagione sul campo»

BariIl caso
Bari, 62enne sale sul bus ubriaco e armato di accetta: denunciato

Tarantoil siderurgico
Taranto, ArcelorMittal comunica la ripartenza di alcuni impianti

MateraNel tarantino
Un lupo

Bernalda: «Ma sono tornati i lupi?» Avvistati vicino alla costa

 
FoggiaFase 2
Policlinico di Foggia

Foggia, «Sì ai tamponi, ma siero più sicuro»: parla il direttore generale del Policlinico Dattoli

 
Potenzain via Vaccaro
Potenza, si ribalta con l'auto dopo tamponamento: donna illesa

BatLa storia
La lapide ritrovata

Bisceglie, il mistero di Antifora scoperto in una lapide

 
Leccenel salento
Prima notte della «fase 2» a spacciare: 4 arresti a Nardò, anche un minore

BrindisiSolidarietà
Brindisi, raccolta sangue per il «Perrino»: diversi donatori rispondono all'appello

Rome

Phase 2: WHO Europe backs Italy's strategy

Kluge praises gradual health capacity strengthening

Phase 2: WHO Europe backs Italy's strategy

Rome, May 5 - The World Health Organization Europe on Tuesday said it backed Italy's strategy of gradually reopening activities in phase two of the coronavirus emergency, which started Monday. In a tweet, WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said "WHO Europe supports Italy's transition to phase 2 of the COVID-19 emergency and the gradual strengthening of the capacity of primary health assistance capacity and of the hospital levels which have been established, on the basis of scientific grounding, by the health ministry, to protect the country's precious human capital".

