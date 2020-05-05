Coronavirus: Energy consumption down 7% in first quarter (4)

Phase 2: WHO Europe backs Italy's strategy
Rome
05 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 5 - Italian energy consumption fell 7% and CO2 emissions were down 10% in the first quarter due to the cornavirus emergency, environmental agency Enea said Tuesday. It said it saw a possible 20% drop in energy consumption in the second quarter. This would become "over 10%" in the first half of the year, Enea said.
