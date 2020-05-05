FCA posts 1.7 bn loss Q1 (6)

Turin, May 5 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Tuesday posted a first-quarter loss of 1.7 billion euros due to the coronavirus emergency. FCA said it would release new targets for 2020 once the full impact of the crisis had been seen. CEO Mike Manley said he had "full confidence" that the Italo-American carmaker would overcome the crisis. Despite the impact of the crisis, he said, FCA and PSA will complete their scheduled 50-50 merger at the end of this year or the beginning of the next. The auto sector has been among the hardest-hit by the coronavirus crisis.