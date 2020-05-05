Govt working on export plan for Italian firms - Di Maio (4)

Phase 2: WHO Europe backs Italy's strategy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
05 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 5 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday the government was working on a new export plan for Italian firms to help them through the coronavirus-linked recession. He said the goal was to "relaunch the image of our country in the world. "Our top firms enable us to start again, to restart our economy, but the State must be ready to support them by offering them all the instruments for the restart," he said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su