Phase 2: 3,691 cited for breaking rules on first day (4)

Rome, May 5 - Some 3,691 people were cited on the first day of phase two of the coronavirus emergency on Monday, the interior ministry said Tuesday. Some 96 shopowners were fined and 23 shops closed down, it said. Some 98 people were cited for false declarations and 11 for breaking quarantine. On the last day of phase one, Sunday, some 5,325 people were cited for breaking lockdown rules.