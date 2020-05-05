Martedì 05 Maggio 2020 | 13:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Cinema: Franca Valeri to get special David di Donatello

Cinema: Franca Valeri to get special David di Donatello

 
Rome
Italians put on 2kg on average during lockdown - Coldiretti

Italians put on 2kg on average during lockdown - Coldiretti

 
Rome
85% drop in air passengers in Italy in March - ISTAT (6)

85% drop in air passengers in Italy in March - ISTAT (6)

 
Rome
Coronavirus:Cut working hours suggests innovation task force

Coronavirus:Cut working hours suggests innovation task force

 
Rome
Conte hails Italian responsibility but says road still long

Conte hails Italian responsibility but says road still long

 
Rome
Italian soccer may not resume this season - Spadafora

Italian soccer may not resume this season - Spadafora

 
Rome
Coronavirus:Hand hygiene is life saver WHO says on World Day

Coronavirus:Hand hygiene is life saver WHO says on World Day

 
Rome
Video shows how to use a facemask properly

Video shows how to use a facemask properly

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected drops below 100,000

Coronavirus: Number of infected drops below 100,000

 
Rome
424,000 cited for lockdown breaches breaches in phase one

424,000 cited for lockdown breaches breaches in phase one

 
Rome
ANSA/ Return-to-sport guidelines feature social distancing, apps

ANSA/ Return-to-sport guidelines feature social distancing, apps

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, Zaccaria Hamlili: «Chiudere stagione sul campo»

Bari, Zaccaria Hamlili: «Chiudere stagione sul campo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzain bus e auto
Basilicata, le emozioni dei primi rientri, tra tamponi e autodenunce

Basilicata, le emozioni dei primi rientri, tra tamponi e autodenunce

 
BariLa testimonianza
Vincenzo Ribezzi

Bari, parla un negoziante: «In una settimana ho venduto solo un giubbottino»

 
Materanel Materano
Montescaglioso, «festeggiano» la Fase 2 con un incendio e lanciando un masso da una scarpata: 7 giovanissimi denunciati

Montescaglioso, «festeggiano» la Fase 2 con un incendio e lanciando un masso da una scarpata: 7 giovanissimi denunciati

 
TarantoIl decreto
tribunale di Taranto

Taranto, la «Fase 2» in tribunale: udienze dopo il 31 luglio

 
BatLa storia
La lapide ritrovata

Bisceglie, il mistero di Antifora scoperto in una lapide

 
FoggiaLa storia
Lucera, storia di Antonio junior, «figlio» della solidarietà della città

Lucera, bimbo nato durante il lockdown grazie alla generosità dei cittadini: «L'ho chiamato Antonio Jr., come il sindaco»

 
Leccenel salento
Prima notte della «fase 2» a spacciare: 4 arresti a Nardò, anche un minore

Prima notte della «fase 2» a spacciare: 4 arresti a Nardò, anche un minore

 
BrindisiSolidarietà
Brindisi, raccolta sangue per il «Perrino»: diversi donatori rispondono all'appello

Brindisi, raccolta sangue per il «Perrino»: diversi donatori rispondono all'appello

 

i più letti

Addio Matteo supereroe barese a New York

Coronavirus: addio al barese Matteo De Cosmo, art director della «Marvel» a New York

Coronavirus Puglia, continua il calo dei contagi: 9 casi su 724 tamponi. Altre 5 vittime

Coronavirus Puglia, continua il calo dei contagi:9 casi su 724 test. Altre 5 vittime

Primo Maggio, col drone sulle 12 marine più belle del Salento: le immagini sono uno spot

Salento, col drone sulle 12 marine più belle deserte: uno spot mozzafiato

Fase 2, ecco la circolare del Viminale: l’autocertificazione rimane ma con nuove regole

Fase 2: autocertificazione vecchia, nuove regole Scaricala qui

Elettra Lamborghini racconta il suo sogno notturno con Riccardo dei Pinguini Tattici Nucleari

Elettra Lamborghini svela il suo sogno notturno con...

Rome

Coronavirus:Cut working hours suggests innovation task force

Wages unchanged should not be changed says group of experts

Coronavirus:Cut working hours suggests innovation task force

Rome, May 5 - Italians will have to cut their working hours and introduce more shifts in phase two of the coronavirus emergency, an innovation ministry task force said after 4.5 million workers returned to their jobs on Monday. "The need to guarantee distancing together with the difficulty in carrying out one's work using protection (gloves, facemasks, etc.), suggest a substantial reduction in the work schedule," it said. "This reduction should take place at an unchanged salary with a contribution by the State," said the document which was first produced on April 14 and published last week. Many workers are back on the job but having to wear personal protective equipment and keep a safe distance of two metres from each other.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati