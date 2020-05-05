Coronavirus:Cut working hours suggests innovation task force

Rome, May 5 - Italians will have to cut their working hours and introduce more shifts in phase two of the coronavirus emergency, an innovation ministry task force said after 4.5 million workers returned to their jobs on Monday. "The need to guarantee distancing together with the difficulty in carrying out one's work using protection (gloves, facemasks, etc.), suggest a substantial reduction in the work schedule," it said. "This reduction should take place at an unchanged salary with a contribution by the State," said the document which was first produced on April 14 and published last week. Many workers are back on the job but having to wear personal protective equipment and keep a safe distance of two metres from each other.