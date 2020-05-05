85% drop in air passengers in Italy in March - ISTAT (6)

Rome, May 5 - There was an 85% drop in air passengers in Italy in March, ISTAT said Tuesday. They fell from 14 million last March to just over two million this March, the stats agency said. Two out of three flights, or 66%, were cancelled in March, it said. Passengers arriving and leaving Italian airports on Sunday February 23 were just under 460,000. A month later, on Sunday 29 March, they had dropped to fewer than 7,000.