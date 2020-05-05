Conte hails Italian responsibility but says road still long

Rome, May 5 - Italians have shown a great sense of responsibility in the coronavirus emergency but the road is still long before the country can emerge from it, Premier Giuseppe Conte told Affaritaliani.it. on Tuesday. Conte said that he was working on requests from some regions to bring forward the reopening of other activities after some 4.5 million Italians went back to work as lockdown was ease in phase two of the emergency on Monday. The new rules allowing travel within regions to see loved ones and walks in the park, among other things, will be in force until May 17, Conte said. Data will be monitored every day to see how far more reopening can be allowed, the premier said. The premier said he was confident Europe would prove it was up to the challenge both on the economic response and the fight against the virus.