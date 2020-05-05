Italian soccer may not resume this season - Spadafora

Rome, May 5 - Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Tuesday that it may not be possible for Italian soccer to resume in time to complete the current season due to the coronavirus emergency. "If the conditions do not allow a resumption, it will be up to the government to decide that all sporting championships must stop, soccer included," Spadafora told RAI television. "If it does resumption, the matches will be behind closed doors, no question about it. "There has been excessive pressure over the last few days from those asking the government immediately for a date (for the resumption). "Today we don't have elements to be able to say that it will be possible to resume the championship in the middle of June. "It will depend on whether the contagion curve continues to fall. "I hope the championship resumes, but it must be in safety".