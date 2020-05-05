Martedì 05 Maggio 2020 | 09:32

Rome
Italian soccer may not resume this season - Spadafora

Rome
Coronavirus:Hand hygiene is life saver WHO says on World Day

Rome
Video shows how to use a facemask properly

Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected drops below 100,000

Rome
424,000 cited for lockdown breaches breaches in phase one

Rome
ANSA/ Return-to-sport guidelines feature social distancing, apps

Caserta
9 Camorra arrests near Caserta (3)

Rome
Coronavirus: Only option for world is cooperate says Conte

Rome
Production down 50%, we'll never make up for it - Patuanelli (4)

Rome
Salvini warns of disaster of soocer doesn't restart in June

Rome
Too soon for most fragile to return to work says FNOMCEO

Bari, Zaccaria Hamlili: «Chiudere stagione sul campo»

Bariin strada s.caterina
Bari, le fiamme divorano 100 auto parcheggiate nel deposito giudiziario

Tarantooperazione della polizia
Taranto, blitz nel fortino dello spaccio: 5 arresti, altri 6 indagati

Potenzafase 2
Tampone per chi entra in Basilicata solo previo consenso

BatIl personaggio
Barletta - Sebastiano Lavecchia

FoggiaLa decisione
Cagnano Varano, postazione 118 intitolata a soccorritore vittima di Coronavirus

Leccetragedia sfiorata
Gagliano del Capo, accoltella figlio 37enne della convivente: denunciato 55enne

BrindisiSolidarietà
Brindisi, raccolta sangue per il «Perrino»: diversi donatori rispondono all'appello

MateraLockdown
Matera, a spasso in centro nel giorno prima dell'avvio della fase 2

Addio Matteo supereroe barese a New York

Coronavirus Puglia, continua il calo dei contagi: 9 casi su 724 tamponi. Altre 5 vittime

Primo Maggio, col drone sulle 12 marine più belle del Salento: le immagini sono uno spot

Fase 2, ecco la circolare del Viminale: l’autocertificazione rimane ma con nuove regole

Elettra Lamborghini racconta il suo sogno notturno con Riccardo dei Pinguini Tattici Nucleari

Rome

Italian soccer may not resume this season - Spadafora

I hope the championship can resume in safety says minister

Rome, May 5 - Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Tuesday that it may not be possible for Italian soccer to resume in time to complete the current season due to the coronavirus emergency. "If the conditions do not allow a resumption, it will be up to the government to decide that all sporting championships must stop, soccer included," Spadafora told RAI television. "If it does resumption, the matches will be behind closed doors, no question about it. "There has been excessive pressure over the last few days from those asking the government immediately for a date (for the resumption). "Today we don't have elements to be able to say that it will be possible to resume the championship in the middle of June. "It will depend on whether the contagion curve continues to fall. "I hope the championship resumes, but it must be in safety".

