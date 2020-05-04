Video shows how to use a facemask properly

Rome, May 4 - The health ministry has produced a video that will soon be broadcast on RAI showing people how to use a facemask properly and 'protect their smile'. The smile is a symbol of expressiveness and emotion and using a facemask is the new way to say 'I love you' by protecting one's own health and that of others. The video explains how to wear a mask and do so safely. It is necessary, above all, to wash one's hands before putting it on, using only the elastic or the strings without touching the central part, covering one's mouth, nose and chin well. The ministry recommends wearing facemasks in all enclosed spaces that are open to the public and outside when one is not sure able being able to keep one's distance. When taking it off, the external side should not be touched and it is necessary to wash one's hands well again. The video also stresses that one should not forget, when using a facemask, that one still has to keep one's distance and keep one's hands clean. The ministry concludes that these rules are necessary to "be able to smile again together".