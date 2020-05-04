Coronavirus: Number of infected drops below 100,000

Rome, May 4 - The number of people currently infected with the the coronavirus in Italy fell below 100,000 on Monday, sliding to 99,980, a drop of 199 on Sunday, the civil protection department said. The figure had dropped by 525 on Sunday. The department said 29,079 people have died with COVID-19 in Italy, up 195. Sunday's daily rise in coronavirus deaths was 174, the lowest since March 14. It said 82,879 people have recovered from the coronavirus here, 1,225 more than Sunday. There are currently 1,479 coronavirus patients in intensive care in Italy, 22 fewer than Sunday, the civil protection department said Monday in reporting a continuing downward trend.