Lunedì 04 Maggio 2020 | 20:00

Rome
Coronavirus:Hand hygiene is life saver WHO says on World Day

Rome
Video shows how to use a facemask properly

Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected drops below 100,000

Rome
424,000 cited for lockdown breaches breaches in phase one

Rome
ANSA/ Return-to-sport guidelines feature social distancing, apps

Caserta
9 Camorra arrests near Caserta (3)

Rome
Coronavirus: Only option for world is cooperate says Conte

Rome
Production down 50%, we'll never make up for it - Patuanelli (4)

Rome
Salvini warns of disaster of soocer doesn't restart in June

Rome
Too soon for most fragile to return to work says FNOMCEO

Rome
Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 49.4% in March - ISS-ISTAT (4)

calcio
Bari, Zaccaria Hamlili: «Chiudere stagione sul campo»

Taranto coronavirus
Mittal Taranto, ripresa test sierologici dopo incontro Asl-sindacati

FoggiaLa decisione
Cagnano Varano, postazione 118 intitolata a soccorritore vittima di Coronavirus

Leccetragedia sfiorata
Gagliano del Capo, accoltella figlio 37enne della convivente: denunciato 55enne

Barisanità
Bari, assistenza domiciliare pazienti Covid: Federfarma dona 30mila euro all'Asl

Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Potenza, Parco del Pollino: in crisi almeno 800 aziende

BrindisiSolidarietà
Brindisi, raccolta sangue per il «Perrino»: diversi donatori rispondono all'appello

BatLieto evento
Barletta, partorisce in strada e la «fase» comincia con un...fiocco rosa

MateraLockdown
Matera, a spasso in centro nel giorno prima dell'avvio della fase 2

Rome

Coronavirus: Number of infected drops below 100,000

Deaths up 195, 1,225 more recoveries

Rome, May 4 - The number of people currently infected with the the coronavirus in Italy fell below 100,000 on Monday, sliding to 99,980, a drop of 199 on Sunday, the civil protection department said. The figure had dropped by 525 on Sunday. The department said 29,079 people have died with COVID-19 in Italy, up 195. Sunday's daily rise in coronavirus deaths was 174, the lowest since March 14. It said 82,879 people have recovered from the coronavirus here, 1,225 more than Sunday. There are currently 1,479 coronavirus patients in intensive care in Italy, 22 fewer than Sunday, the civil protection department said Monday in reporting a continuing downward trend.

