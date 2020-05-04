424,000 cited for lockdown breaches breaches in phase one

Coronavirus:Hand hygiene is life saver WHO says on World Day
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Lopalco contro Fitto: «Replico punto per punto: in Puglia intere province appena sfiorate dal virus»
Rome
04 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 4 - Some 424,000 people were cited for breaking lockdown rules in phase one of the coronavirus emergency, the interior ministry said Monday. Over 12 million spotchecks were carried out, the ministry said. Some 8,260 shop owners were cited and 1,421 shops closed down.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su