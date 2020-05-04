Coronavirus: Only option for world is cooperate says Conte

9 Camorra arrests near Caserta (3)
Rome
04 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 4 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the World Against COVID-19 marathon fundraising event Monday that "faced with an unprecedented global threat, the international community has only one, effective option to defeat the virus: cooperation". Conte said that Italy would contribute over 140 million euros to the search for a vaccine and treatment, and would "play its part" to make sure there is fair access to vaccines for all.
