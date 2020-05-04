Lunedì 04 Maggio 2020 | 18:02

Caserta
9 Camorra arrests near Caserta (3)

9 Camorra arrests near Caserta (3)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Only option for world is cooperate says Conte

Coronavirus: Only option for world is cooperate says Conte

 
Rome
Production down 50%, we'll never make up for it - Patuanelli (4)

Production down 50%, we'll never make up for it - Patuanelli (4)

 
Rome
Salvini warns of disaster of soocer doesn't restart in June

Salvini warns of disaster of soocer doesn't restart in June

 
Rome
Too soon for most fragile to return to work says FNOMCEO

Too soon for most fragile to return to work says FNOMCEO

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 49.4% in March - ISS-ISTAT (4)

Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 49.4% in March - ISS-ISTAT (4)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 49.4% in March - ISS-ISTAT

Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 49.4% in March - ISS-ISTAT

 
Rome
Confindustria sees Q2 GDP falling 8% (4)

Confindustria sees Q2 GDP falling 8% (4)

 
Turin
Ferrari deliveries 4.9% up in Q1, profit down 8%

Ferrari deliveries 4.9% up in Q1, profit down 8%

 
Turin
Ferrari deliveries 4.9% up in first quarter (6)

Ferrari deliveries 4.9% up in first quarter (6)

 
Rome
Industrial production halved in March and April - CSC (5)

Industrial production halved in March and April - CSC (5)

 

serie c
Zaccaria Hamlili

Bari, Hamlili vuol chiudere i conti

 

FoggiaLa decisione
Cagnano Varano, postazione 118 intitolata a soccorritore vittima di Coronavirus

Cagnano Varano, postazione 118 intitolata a soccorritore vittima di Coronavirus

 
Leccetragedia sfiorata
Gagliano del Capo, accoltella figlio 37enne della convivente: denunciato 55enne

Gagliano del Capo, accoltella figlio 37enne della convivente: denunciato 55enne

 
Barisanità
Bari, assistenza domiciliare pazienti Covid: Federfarma dona 30mila euro all'Asl

Bari, assistenza domiciliare pazienti Covid: Federfarma dona 30mila euro all'Asl

 
Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Potenza, Parco del Pollino: in crisi almeno 800 aziende

Potenza, Parco del Pollino: in crisi almeno 800 aziende

 
BrindisiSolidarietà
Brindisi, raccolta sangue per il «Perrino»: diversi donatori rispondono all'appello

Brindisi, raccolta sangue per il «Perrino»: diversi donatori rispondono all'appello

 
BatLieto evento
Barletta, partorisce in strada e la «fase» comincia con un...fiocco rosa

Barletta, partorisce in strada e la «fase 2» comincia con un...fiocco rosa

 
TarantoMARINA MILITARE
Le zattere di protezione (Foto Todaro)

Marina militare: Cavour, lavori finiti. La portaerei sta per lasciare l'arsenale di Taranto

 
MateraLockdown
Matera, a spasso in centro nel giorno prima dell'avvio della fase 2

Matera, a spasso in centro nel giorno prima dell'avvio della fase 2

 

Rome

Coronavirus: Only option for world is cooperate says Conte

Italy to give 140 mn, PM tells World Against COVID-19 fundraiser

Coronavirus: Only option for world is cooperate says Conte

Rome, May 4 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the World Against COVID-19 marathon fundraising event Monday that "faced with an unprecedented global threat, the international community has only one, effective option to defeat the virus: cooperation". Conte said that Italy would contribute over 140 million euros to the search for a vaccine and treatment, and would "play its part" to make sure there is fair access to vaccines for all.

