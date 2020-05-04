9 Camorra arrests near Caserta (3)
Caserta
04 Maggio 2020
Caserta, May 4 - Italian police on Monday arrested nine people near Caserta on suspicion of drugs and arms trafficking and extortion for the Neapolitan Camorra mafia. "You mustn't go there with a rifle but with a kalashnikov, that way you blow in his window with a single blast," alleged boss Carmine D'Albenzio told an underling at Maddolini, according to a police wiretap.
