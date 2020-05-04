Production down 50%, we'll never make up for it - Patuanelli (4)

9 Camorra arrests near Caserta (3)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Lopalco contro Fitto: «Replico punto per punto: in Puglia intere province appena sfiorate dal virus»
Coronavirus Puglia, continua il calo dei contagi: 11 casi nelle ultime 24 ore. 2 decessi nel Leccese
Rome
04 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 4 - Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli told the House Monday that Italian industrial production fell 50-55% overall during the coronavirus lockdown in April and more than 30% in March when there was a partial lockdown. "We will never be able to make up for the real damage in terms of lost production," he said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su