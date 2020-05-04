Too soon for most fragile to return to work says FNOMCEO

Rome, May 4 - It is too soon for the most fragile members of society to return to work in phase two of the coronavirus emergency, the federation of Italian doctors guilds FNOMCEO said Monday. It said "the immuno-depressed, with invalidating chronic pathologies, and persons undergoing lifesaving treatment are more susceptible to COVID-19, with a greater risk of getting ill and with more serious consequences". FNOMCEO President Filippo Anelli asked the government to extend a deadline that ran out on April 30 for this category. Until April 30 the most susceptible workers could abstain from work by presenting a certificate issued by their family doctor, he recalled.