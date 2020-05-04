Salvini warns of disaster of soocer doesn't restart in June
Rome
04 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 4 - Italy should restart its soccer championships in June or it will be a "disaster", nationalist opposition League party leader Matteo Salvini said Monday. Saying that thousands of jobs were at stake, Salvini said "for the reopening, I hope it will be by June. "It is isn't reopened by that date, there would be a disaster, another billion in aid".
