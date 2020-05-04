Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 49.4% in March - ISS-ISTAT

Salvini warns of disaster of soocer doesn't restart in June
Rome
04 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 4 - Deaths in Italy rose 49.4% in March, a report by the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the national statistics institute ISTAT said on Monday. The report was entitled Impact of the COVID-19 Epidemic on Total Mortality in the Resident Population: First Quarter of 2020.
