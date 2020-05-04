Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 49.4% in March - ISS-ISTAT (4)

Salvini warns of disaster of soocer doesn't restart in June
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Covid 19, Decaro ai bimbi baresi: «I veri supereroi? Siete voi con la mascherina»
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Lopalco contro Fitto: «Replico punto per punto: in Puglia intere province appena sfiorate dal virus»
Coronavirus Puglia, continua il calo dei contagi: 11 casi nelle ultime 24 ore. 2 decessi nel Leccese
Rome
04 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 4 - Deaths in Italy rose 49.4% in March, a report by the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the national statistics institute ISTAT said on Monday. The report was entitled Impact of the COVID-19 Epidemic on Total Mortality in the Resident Population: First Quarter of 2020. From the first coronavirus death on February 20 to the end of March, deaths in Italy rose from 65,592, the average from 2015 to 2019, to 90,946 this year, a rise of 25,354, the report said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su