Confindustria sees Q2 GDP falling 8% (4)

Rome
04 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 4 - Confindustria's Study Centre (CSC) said Monday that "in the second quarter we can expect a fall in Italian GDP of at least eight percentage points". "It is necessary to do everything to adequately support businesses and households," it said. "The alternative is a general and lasting impoverishment which will take the levels of wealth back 40 years".
