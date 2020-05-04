Ferrari deliveries 4.9% up in Q1, profit down 8%

Salvini warns of disaster of soocer doesn't restart in June
Turin
04 Maggio 2020
Turin, May 4 - Ferrari said Monday it had closed the first quarter of the year with deliveries 4.9% up to 2,738 on the same quarter of last year, but profit was down 8% to 166 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 317 million euros in the quarter, 1.9% up on the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBIT was down on last year, due to higher amortization. It said net revenue was 932 million euros. This, it said, was "almost in line with the previous year, despite the fall in revenue generated by F1 and other revenues". The glamour sports car maker had been expected to post a fall in revenue due to the coronavirus emergency. Ferrari revised its 2020 targets due to the emergency, now expecting revenue of 3.4-3.6 billion compared to an earlier estimate of 4.1 billion, an adjusted EBITDA of 1.05-1.2 billion compared to 1.38-1.43, an adjusted profit per share of 2.4-3.1 compared to 3.90-3-95 a share, and an industrial free cash flow of 0.1-0.2 billion compared to 0.4 billion.
