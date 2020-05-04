Ferrari deliveries 4.9% up in first quarter (6)

Turin, May 4 - Ferrari said Monday it had closed the first quarter of the year with deliveries 4.9% up to 2,738 on the same quarter of last year. It said net revenue was 932 million euros. This, it said, was "almost in line with the previous year, despite the fall in revenue generated by F1 and other revenues". The glamour sports car maker had been expected to post a fall in revenue due to the coronavirus emergency. Ferrari revised its 2020 targets due to the emergency, now expecting revenue of 3.4-3.6 billion compared to an earlier estimate of 4.1 billion, an adjusted EBITDA of 1.05-1.2 billion compared to 1.38-1.43, an adjusted profit per share of 2.4-3.1 compared to 3.90-3-95 a share, and an industrial free cash flow of 0.1-0.2 billion compared to 0.4 billion.