Industrial production halved in March and April - CSC (5)

Rome, May 4 - Italian industrial production was halved in March and April, industrial employers group Confindustria's study centre (CSC) said on Monday. The coronavirus lockdown "produced a fall in activities that is without precedent in the available historical series". The end of the lockdown starting today "will not engender a swift recovery because families will continue to be prudent and businesses will have to shed the stock which has built up in the last few months. "The second quarter, for these reasons, will show a dynamic in GDP and production much more negative with respect to the first (quarter), and prospects are uncertain and linked to the evolution of the health crisis".