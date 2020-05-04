Coronavirus: Italian PMI index down to all-time low (5)

Rome, May 4 - The purchasing managers' index (PMI) of the Italian manufacturing sector has hit an all-time low in the coronavirus emergency. It fell to 31.1 points in April, from 40.3 in March, the IHS Markit research company said. But the figure was slightly better than economists' expectations of 30 points. The index also showed that new orders collapsed in April, to an all-time low of 11.6, from 31.1 in March.