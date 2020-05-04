Coronavirus: Italian PMI index down to all-time low (5)

Industrial production halved in March and April - CSC (5)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Covid 19, Decaro ai bimbi baresi: «I veri supereroi? Siete voi con la mascherina»
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Lopalco contro Fitto: «Replico punto per punto: in Puglia intere province appena sfiorate dal virus»
Coronavirus Puglia, continua il calo dei contagi: 11 casi nelle ultime 24 ore. 2 decessi nel Leccese
Rome
04 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 4 - The purchasing managers' index (PMI) of the Italian manufacturing sector has hit an all-time low in the coronavirus emergency. It fell to 31.1 points in April, from 40.3 in March, the IHS Markit research company said. But the figure was slightly better than economists' expectations of 30 points. The index also showed that new orders collapsed in April, to an all-time low of 11.6, from 31.1 in March.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su