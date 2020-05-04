Coronavirus: Pope prays for victims of domestic violence (5)

Vatican City, May 4 - Pope Francis on Monday prayed for the victims of domestic abuse, whose numbers have climbed to record highs in the coronavirus pandemic. "Let us pray today for families," Francis said at Mass at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican hostel he lives in. "At this time of quarantine, the family, shut in at home, tried to do many new things, there is a lot of creativity, with the children, with everyone, to go forward. But there is also another thing, isn't there? Sometimes there is domestic violence. "Let us pray for families so that they may continue in peace, with creativity and patience, in this quarantine".