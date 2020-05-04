Coronavirus: Antibodies in Italian vaccine block virus

Rome, May 4 - An Italian coronavirus vaccine developed by the Takis company has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells, according to tests carried out at Rome's infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital, Takis CEO Luigi Aurisicchio told ANSA Monday. He said that for the first time in the world a COVID-19 candidate vaccine has neutralized the virus in human cells. This is the most advanced stage of testing of a candidate vaccine created in Italy, he said. He said hat human tests are expected after this summer.