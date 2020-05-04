Lunedì 04 Maggio 2020 | 13:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Industrial production halved in March and April - CSC (5)

Industrial production halved in March and April - CSC (5)

 
Rome
New decree will include non-repayable funding - Gualtieri

New decree will include non-repayable funding - Gualtieri

 
Vatican City
Coronavirus: Pope prays for victims of domestic violence (5)

Coronavirus: Pope prays for victims of domestic violence (5)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italian PMI index down to all-time low (5)

Coronavirus: Italian PMI index down to all-time low (5)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Antibodies in Italian vaccine block virus

Coronavirus: Antibodies in Italian vaccine block virus

 
Rome
If COVID infections go back up, we'll close again-Ricciardi

If COVID infections go back up, we'll close again-Ricciardi

 
Rome
Phase 2 under close scrutiny says Speranza, next step May 18

Phase 2 under close scrutiny says Speranza, next step May 18

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Record number of contagions in 1 day in Russia

Coronavirus: Record number of contagions in 1 day in Russia

 
Rome
ANSA/ Phase Two: What's opening and what you can do

ANSA/ Phase Two: What's opening and what you can do

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italy enters phase two

Coronavirus: Italy enters phase two

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Record fall in number of infected of 3,106

Coronavirus: Record fall in number of infected of 3,106

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Zaccaria Hamlili

Bari, Hamlili vuol chiudere i conti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiala ripartenza
Foggia dà il benvenuto alla Fase 2: traffico, file per toelettatura animali, mercato

Foggia dà il benvenuto alla Fase 2: traffico, file per toelettatura animali, mercato

 
BariLA STORIA
Addio Matteo supereroe barese a New York

Coronavirus: addio al barese Matteo De Cosmo, art director della «Marvel» a New York

 
PotenzaCOMMERCIO
Piazza Mario Pagano

Potenza, fitti per negozi chiusi tra rinunce e attività in tilt

 
BatCONVIVERE CON L'EMERGENZA
L’arrivo del crocifisso

Trani, il crocifisso di Colonna è tornato in città

 
TarantoMARINA MILITARE
Le zattere di protezione (Foto Todaro)

Marina militare: Cavour, lavori finiti. La portaerei sta per lasciare l'arsenale di Taranto

 
LecceCORONAVIRUS
Seclì, anziana positiva nella Rsa: scattano i tamponi per i 150 ospiti

Seclì, anziana positiva in Rsa: scattano i tamponi per i 150 ospiti

 
BrindisiCon l'avvio della Fase 2
Francavilla F.na, l'appello alle istituzioni di parrucchieri e estetiste: «Fermate l'abusivismo»

Francavilla F.na, l'appello alle istituzioni di parrucchieri e estetiste: «Fermate l'abusivismo»

 
MateraLockdown
Matera, a spasso in centro nel giorno prima dell'avvio della fase 2

Matera, a spasso in centro nel giorno prima dell'avvio della fase 2

 

i più letti

Fase 2, ecco la circolare del Viminale: l’autocertificazione rimane ma con nuove regole

Fase 2: autocertificazione vecchia, nuove regole Scaricala qui

Lopalco contro Fitto: «Replico punto per punto: in Puglia intere province appena sfiorate dal virus»

Lopalco contro Fitto: «Replico punto per punto: in Puglia intere province appena sfiorate dal virus»

Primo Maggio, col drone sulle 12 marine più belle del Salento: le immagini sono uno spot

Salento, col drone sulle 12 marine più belle deserte: uno spot mozzafiato

Coronavirus Puglia, continua il calo dei contagi: 11 casi nelle ultime 24 ore. 2 decessi nel Leccese

Coronavirus Puglia, continua il calo dei contagi: 11 casi nelle ultime 24 ore. 2 decessi nel Leccese

La Casa di Carta, sexy ballo esilarante del cast dietro le quinte

La Casa di Carta, ballo esilarante dietro le quinte

Rome

Coronavirus: Antibodies in Italian vaccine block virus

Works on human cells, first time in world says Takis CEO

Coronavirus: Antibodies in Italian vaccine block virus

Rome, May 4 - An Italian coronavirus vaccine developed by the Takis company has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells, according to tests carried out at Rome's infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital, Takis CEO Luigi Aurisicchio told ANSA Monday. He said that for the first time in the world a COVID-19 candidate vaccine has neutralized the virus in human cells. This is the most advanced stage of testing of a candidate vaccine created in Italy, he said. He said hat human tests are expected after this summer.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati