If COVID infections go back up, we'll close again-Ricciardi

Rome
04 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 4 - Walter Ricciardi, advisor to Health Minister Roberto Speranza and member of the World Health Organization council, has said that if COVID-19 infections started rising again then Italy would have to start closing down activities that have just reopened. "On the many people that have been seen walking around, I say that the situations that lower social distancing put everyone's health at risk," Ricciardi told La Repubblica as he commented on the start of phase two of the coronavirus emergency. "I want to stress that, just as we have reopened, we can close again. "Closures will be automatic if things go badly. We must start a cultural shift to live with the coronavirus". Ricciardi said "we're still in a risky phase, it'll take two weeks to see how it's going".
