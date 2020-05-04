Lunedì 04 Maggio 2020 | 11:17

Phase 2 under close scrutiny says Speranza, next step May 18

Coronavirus: Record number of contagions in 1 day in Russia

ANSA/ Phase Two: What's opening and what you can do

Coronavirus: Italy enters phase two

Coronavirus: Record fall in number of infected of 3,106

COVID 'red zones' down to 74 in 7 regions - ISS's Brusaferro (2)

All those infected develop antibodies says study in Nature

COVID 'red zones' down to 74 in 7 regions - ISS's Brusaferro

Newspaper publishing sector to lose 400 mn in first half (3)

 
Inflation falls to zero in April (5)

Infection curve still dropping says ISS (2)

L'INTERVISTA
C’è Ventola in diretta sul web. Che bell’amarcord per i baresi

BariL'APPELLO
Bari, Biscardi vuole riaprire subito il Petruzzelli, ecco perché

PotenzaCONVIVERE CON L'EMERGENZA
Potenza, dal 7 si rimette in moto la sanità extra Covid

BatLA STORIA
Cristian Luce

Cristian, il ballerino barlettano costretto a Cuba: «Aiutatemi a rientrare»

 
LecceCORONAVIRUS
Seclì, anziana positiva nella Rsa: scattano i tamponi per i 150 ospiti

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Cerignola, estorsione e minacce a imprenditore agricolo: 4 arresti

BrindisiCon l'avvio della Fase 2
Francavilla F.na, l'appello alle istituzioni di parrucchieri e estetiste: «Fermate l'abusivismo»

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, gruppo di amici sorpresi a fare un barbecue: denunciati dalla polizia

MateraLockdown
Matera, a spasso in centro nel giorno prima dell'avvio della fase 2

Fase 2, ecco la circolare del Viminale: l’autocertificazione rimane ma con nuove regole

Lopalco contro Fitto: «Replico punto per punto: in Puglia intere province appena sfiorate dal virus»

Primo Maggio, col drone sulle 12 marine più belle del Salento: le immagini sono uno spot

Coronavirus Puglia, continua il calo dei contagi: 11 casi nelle ultime 24 ore. 2 decessi nel Leccese

La Casa di Carta, sexy ballo esilarante del cast dietro le quinte

One person dying every 4 seconds in the USA

Rome, May 4 - Russia has registered a new record of over 10,600 coronavirus cases in one day, taking the total up to 134,687, the authorities have said. Russia Now Has Highest Infection Rate in Europe. Russia is now the European country to have registered the highest number of new infections. The official mortality rate, however, is low with respect to countries such as Italy, Spain and the United States. In 24 hours, 58 have people died, taking the death toll up to 1,280. Deaths in the United States. In the last 24 hours in the United States, there were 1,435 deaths out of a total of 1.13 million cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. According to CNN, one American died every 44 seconds with the coronavirus in April. French Mayors Write to Macron. In France 316 mayors wrote to President Emmanuel Macron asking "solemnly" for him to "postpone the reopening of schools, scheduled to start gradually from May 11". Philippines Stops Flights. The Philippines has temporarily suspended all passenger and commercial flights to and from the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the nation's airport authority was quoted as saying by CNN. Cargo flights and those for medical supplies, public services and maintenance will continue. The Philippines has so far had 8,928 confirmed cases and 604 deaths, according to the country's health department. Many of Iran's Mosques Reopen. Mosques in 132 Iranian cities considered of low risk of COVID-19 contagion are reopening, President Hassan Rohani said. "In these areas schools will reopen on May 16 too, but we will make an official announcement a few days before that date," he was quoted as saying by the IRNA agency.

