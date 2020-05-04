Coronavirus: Record number of contagions in 1 day in Russia

Rome, May 4 - Russia has registered a new record of over 10,600 coronavirus cases in one day, taking the total up to 134,687, the authorities have said. Russia Now Has Highest Infection Rate in Europe. Russia is now the European country to have registered the highest number of new infections. The official mortality rate, however, is low with respect to countries such as Italy, Spain and the United States. In 24 hours, 58 have people died, taking the death toll up to 1,280. Deaths in the United States. In the last 24 hours in the United States, there were 1,435 deaths out of a total of 1.13 million cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. According to CNN, one American died every 44 seconds with the coronavirus in April. French Mayors Write to Macron. In France 316 mayors wrote to President Emmanuel Macron asking "solemnly" for him to "postpone the reopening of schools, scheduled to start gradually from May 11". Philippines Stops Flights. The Philippines has temporarily suspended all passenger and commercial flights to and from the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the nation's airport authority was quoted as saying by CNN. Cargo flights and those for medical supplies, public services and maintenance will continue. The Philippines has so far had 8,928 confirmed cases and 604 deaths, according to the country's health department. Many of Iran's Mosques Reopen. Mosques in 132 Iranian cities considered of low risk of COVID-19 contagion are reopening, President Hassan Rohani said. "In these areas schools will reopen on May 16 too, but we will make an official announcement a few days before that date," he was quoted as saying by the IRNA agency.