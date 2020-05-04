Lunedì 04 Maggio 2020 | 08:39

Rome
Coronavirus: Italy enters phase two

Coronavirus: Record fall in number of infected of 3,106

COVID 'red zones' down to 74 in 7 regions - ISS's Brusaferro (2)

All those infected develop antibodies says study in Nature

COVID 'red zones' down to 74 in 7 regions - ISS's Brusaferro

Newspaper publishing sector to lose 400 mn in first half (3)

 
Inflation falls to zero in April (5)

Infection curve still dropping says ISS (2)

Renzi makes 'final appeal' to Conte, don't choose populism (3)

Coronavirus: Pope praying for anonymous victims (3)

Three cited for revenge porn on Telegram (5)

C’è Ventola in diretta sul web. Che bell’amarcord per i baresi

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Cerignola, estorsione e minacce a imprenditore agricolo: 4 arresti

BariLa festa
Mola, 100 candeline per Carlo: storico operatore di macchina dell'ex Cinema Nuovo

BrindisiCon l'avvio della Fase 2
Francavilla F.na, l'appello alle istituzioni di parrucchieri e estetiste: «Fermate l'abusivismo»

LecceTragedia sfiorata
Paura a Lequile, crepa in un palazzo e crolla il solaio: case e uffici adiacenti evacuati

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, gruppo di amici sorpresi a fare un barbecue: denunciati dalla polizia

PotenzaIl caso
Petrolio lucano, fiammate a Tempa Rossa: per Total nessuna anomalia

MateraLockdown
Matera, a spasso in centro nel giorno prima dell'avvio della fase 2

BatIL PROGETTO
Barletta, ecco «Covi D’arte»: opere di artisti nella vita di quarantena

Conte calls for responsibility with some 4 mn returning to work

Rome, May 4 - Italy entered phase two of the coronavirus emergency on Monday, with the start of the gradual relaxation of the lockdown measures that have been in force for 55 days. Some four million people who had been at home during the lockdown are estimated to be returning to their workplaces. Premier Giuseppe Conte appealed to the public to act responsibly and respect social distancing and other rules, saying "the future of Italy is in your hands". The relaxation of the restrictions sees production activities resume and parks reopening so people can go for a stroll on May 4. Employers must make sure workplaces are sanitised and staff are able to keep a safe distance from each other. People are also being allowed out to visit relatives and other loved ones, but they will have to wear facemasks and big family gatherings are not permitted. Athletes will be able to resume training on an individual level but team-sport training has not been given the OK yet. Shops will not be able to reopen until May 18. During the lockdown only shops selling food and other essential goods have been allowed to stay open. Bars, restaurants, barbers and beauty parlours will have to wait until June 1 to open, although food outlets are now able to provide takeaway services. Conte has said Italy's schools will not reopen before September.

