Giovedì 30 Aprile 2020 | 20:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Record fall in number of infected of 3,106

Coronavirus: Record fall in number of infected of 3,106

 
Rome
COVID 'red zones' down to 74 in 7 regions - ISS's Brusaferro (2)

COVID 'red zones' down to 74 in 7 regions - ISS's Brusaferro (2)

 
Rome
All those infected develop antibodies says study in Nature

All those infected develop antibodies says study in Nature

 
Rome
COVID 'red zones' down to 74 in 7 regions - ISS's Brusaferro

COVID 'red zones' down to 74 in 7 regions - ISS's Brusaferro

 
Rome

Newspaper publishing sector to lose 400 mn in first half (3)

 
Rome
Inflation falls to zero in April (5)

Inflation falls to zero in April (5)

 
Rome
Infection curve still dropping says ISS (2)

Infection curve still dropping says ISS (2)

 
Rome
Renzi makes 'final appeal' to Conte, don't choose populism (3)

Renzi makes 'final appeal' to Conte, don't choose populism (3)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Pope praying for anonymous victims (3)

Coronavirus: Pope praying for anonymous victims (3)

 
Rome
Three cited for revenge porn on Telegram (5)

Three cited for revenge porn on Telegram (5)

 
Rome
Infection curve will go back up if schools reopen - expert

Infection curve will go back up if schools reopen - expert

 

GDM.TV

Il Biancorosso

LEGA PRO
I medici della C spengono il lumicino; «È difficile poter garantire i tamponi»

I medici della C spengono il lumicino; «È difficile poter garantire i tamponi»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantol'operazione
Taranto. sequestrate quasi 5 tonnellate di cozze nocive

Taranto. sequestrate quasi 5 tonnellate di cozze nocive

 
Materal'annuncio
Matera, il Comune potrà acquistare il teatro Duni

Matera, il Comune potrà acquistare il teatro Duni

 
BrindisiL'arresto
Martina Franca, fuggono dopo inseguimento: 27enne di Brindisi incastrato con Dna

Martina Franca, fuggono dopo inseguimento: 27enne di Brindisi incastrato con Dna

 
Baril'evento
Primo Maggio Barese: l'edizione 2020 è sul web, con Renato Ciardo, Serena Brancale e tanti altri

Primo Maggio Barese: l'edizione 2020 è sul web, con Renato Ciardo, Serena Brancale e tanti altri

 
Foggiarischio contagio
Foggia, 1 maggio con droni e controlli anti assembramenti

Foggia, 1 maggio con droni e controlli anti assembramenti

 
Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata: dopo 3 giorni senza contagi, oggi un nuovo positivo a Pomarico

Coronavirus Basilicata: dopo 3 giorni senza contagi, oggi un nuovo positivo a Pomarico

 
LecceEMERGENZA
Sud Salento senza Covid, test sulla popolazione

Sud Salento senza Covid, via ai test sulla popolazione nei 33 paesi «immuni»

 
BatMUSICA E LIBRI
La cantautrice biscegliese Erica Mou

La ferocia dell’amore e il coraggio doloroso: il racconto della biscegliese Erica Mou

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, tre decessi e 49 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, su un campione di 1838 test

Coronavirus Puglia, tre decessi e 49 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore. «Oscillazioni fisiologiche»

«L'immunità di gregge», Checco Zalone 'canta' la pandemia con un tributo a Modugno

«L'immunità di gregge», Checco Zalone 'canta' la pandemia con un tributo a Modugno

Salento, brucia abiti da sposa davanti al suo atelier: «Nessun aiuto, in fumo i nostri sogni»

Salento, brucia abiti da sposa del suo atelier: «Nessun aiuto, in fumo i nostri sogni»

Maria Rosaria Laera

Covid 19, infermiera da Turi a Milano: «Vi svelo i segreti di Trivulzio»

Salento, ecco l'isola felice con zero contagiati dal Coronavirus

Salento, ecco l'isola felice con zero contagiati dal Coronavirus

Rome

Coronavirus: Record fall in number of infected of 3,106

Deaths up 285, recoveries soar by 4,693

Coronavirus: Record fall in number of infected of 3,106

Rome, April 30 - Thursday saw a record drop in the number of people in Italy currently infected with the coronavirus, the Civil Protection Department said. The number fell to 101,551, some 3,106 down in 24 hours. The drop was driven by a rise of 4,693 in the number of people to have recovered from COVID-19, taking the total up to 75,945. The department said 27,967 people have died with the coronavirus here, up 285. There are currently 1,694 coronavirus patients in intensive care in Italy, 101 fewer than Wednesday, the civil protection department said in reporting a "steady trend". Civil Department chief and Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Thursday's press conference providing data on the epidemic would be the last because the emergency had entered a new phase, but the department would still supply daily updates. "As you can see from the data," he said, "we are heading for a new phase in the evolution of the emergency and so we have decided to interrupt here our press conferences. "We won't fail to supply daily updates as we have always done". After two months of stringent restrictions, Italy is set to start gradually easing its lockdown as of Monday. Borrelli said there was "absolutely" no need to be afraid of transport and mobility risks in phase two of the emergency as long as people respect the rules. "Great civic sense is needed by our co-nationals," he said. "Everyone must only move in cases of real need and they must respect the distancing between people. If everyone respects the hygiene rules and avoids gatherings we will manage to govern the situation".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati