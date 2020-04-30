Newspaper publishing sector to lose 400 mn in first half (3)
Rome
30 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 30 - Italy's newspaper publishing sector is set to lose around 403 million euros in the first half of this year due to a collapse in revenue from sales and advertising, sector group FIEG said Thursday. The federation of Italian newspaper publishers asked the government for a "survival fund" of 400 million euros, with which it would "offer communication spaces for relaunching the 'Italy System' by September, for firms, advertising and communication with citizens," FIEG President Andrea Riffeser Monti said.
