Infection curve will go back up if schools reopen - expert

Rome, April 30 - Italy's coronavirus infection rate will go back up to 1.3, from below 1 at present, if schools are reopened, expert Stefano Merler of Trento's Bruno Kessler Institute told the Higher Health Institute (ISS) on Thursday. Merler said this would happen even though children are 66% less susceptible to getting the virus. He said it took an average 6.6 days for symptoms to manifest from the moment of infection, and added that the contagion rate would also go above the epidemiological threshold if restaurants are added to the construction, manufacturing and commerce sectors already slated to be reopened when the lockdown is eased on Monday. Italian schools are set to reopen in September.