Coronavirus: Pope praying for anonymous victims (3)

Rome
30 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 30 - Pope Francis said Thursday he was praying for the many anonymous victims of the coronavirus pandemic. "Let us pray today for the deceased, for those who have died in the pandemic, with a special prayer for the ones we can call anonymous, we have seen the photos of mass graves, they are there," he said at Mass at the Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican hostel he lives in.
