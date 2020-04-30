League 'occupies' parliament in coronavirus protest (5)

Rome, April 30 - The opposition League party is 'occupying' parliament in a protest against the government's handling of the coronavirus emergency. "We are bringing the voices of the citizens into parliament", said leader Matteo Salvini, calling for a faster end to lockdown than the government's gradual lifting starting Monday May 4. He said the government was failing citizens "on mortgages, rents and bills". Salvini also said he would ask Premier Giuseppe Conte to stop requiring self-certification forms for people's movements.