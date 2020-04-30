Oxford uni reaches deal with AstraZeneca on 'safe' vaccine

Rome, April 30 - Oxford University's Jenner Institute and drug multinational AstraZeneca have reached a deal to hasten the production of a coronavirus vaccine that the multinational said has already been shown to be "safe and well tolerated", the Italian partner in the project, the IRBM firm in Pomezia south of Rome, said on Thursday. AstraZeneca said the vaccine had already been safely tested on 320 patients and it was hoping to move forward with global mass production as soon as possible. IRBM President Pietro Di Lorenzo told ANSA the first stock of the vaccine would probably be available in December if the outcome of tests is positive, and priority would be given to "fragile groups".