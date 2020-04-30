Failure to use contact tracing app 'won't be punished' (6)

Rome, April 30 - A failure to use the government's new Immuni coronavirus contact tracing app will not be punished, the cabinet said Wednesday night in highlighting the privacy provisions of the device. The personal details collected by the app will only be used to warn users of contacts with COVID positive people, it said. "Not using the app will not limit fundamental rights," the government added. The voluntary app "will not geolocate people nor reveal their identities," Premier Giuseppe Conte told parliament Thursday. The app will alert people when they have been in contact with people who have coronavirus symptoms. Surveys show that Italians are eager to adopt it despite privacy concerns.