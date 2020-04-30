Unemployment falls to 8.4% in March but 'inactive' rate up (5)

Rome, April 30 - Italian unemployment fell to 8.4% in March, 0.9% down on February, ISTAT said Thursday. But the number of 'inactives' between the ages of 15 and 64 rose by 301,000 units, the statistics agency said. The number of people in employment fell by 27,00 compared to February and by 121,000 over March 2019, ISTAT said. The employment rate fell just a couple of points to 58.8%. "Despite the COVID-19 emergency," ISTAT said, "employment remained substantially steady".