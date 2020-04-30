Giovedì 30 Aprile 2020 | 15:19

Rome
Unemployment falls to 8.4% in March but 'inactive' rate up (5)

Rome
Funerals possible in churches in phase two (6)

Rome
Infection curve still dropping says ISS

Rome
Italy's GDP down 4.8% in first quarter (5)

Rome
Conte says moves by some regions are rash and illegitimate

Rome
Calabria set for showdown with govt over reopening of bars (2)

Rome
EMA sounds alarm on risks of unproven cell-based therapies

Rome
Coronavirus deaths up 323, no. of infected down 548

Bergamo
Bergamo area care home deaths up 1,322 since Jan (5)

Modena
Italian town issues fines for giving to beggars

Rome
'Maturità' exams to start June 17 says Azzolina (4)

LEGA PRO
I medici della C spengono il lumicino; «È difficile poter garantire i tamponi»

Baril'iniziativa
Bari, «FeliCittà» un gioco da tavolo per rispettare le regole di comunità

TarantoL'INIZIATIVA
La firma a Palazzo di Città

Nasce a Taranto l’Orchestra giovanile della Magna Grecia

 
Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata: dopo 3 giorni senza contagi, oggi un nuovo positivo a Pomarico

Materanel Materano
Policoro, 5 colpi di pistola contro studio di notaio: fermato un uomo

LecceEMERGENZA
Sud Salento senza Covid, test sulla popolazione

BatMUSICA E LIBRI
La cantautrice biscegliese Erica Mou

FoggiaDIPENDENZE
Foggia, alcol e gioco d’azzardo non sconfitti dal Covid

Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla Fontana, ruba portafoglio da un'auto in sosta: pizzicato dalle telecamere

Coronavirus Puglia, tre decessi e 49 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, su un campione di 1838 test

Maria Rosaria Laera

Salento, ecco l'isola felice con zero contagiati dal Coronavirus

Elettra Lamborghini seduta sulle gambe di Afrojack

Salento, brucia abiti da sposa davanti al suo atelier: «Nessun aiuto, in fumo i nostri sogni»

Rome

Employment holds up despite COVID, just 27,000 down

Rome, April 30 - Italian unemployment fell to 8.4% in March, 0.9% down on February, ISTAT said Thursday. But the number of 'inactives' between the ages of 15 and 64 rose by 301,000 units, the statistics agency said. The number of people in employment fell by 27,00 compared to February and by 121,000 over March 2019, ISTAT said. The employment rate fell just a couple of points to 58.8%. "Despite the COVID-19 emergency," ISTAT said, "employment remained substantially steady".

