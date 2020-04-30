Funerals possible in churches in phase two (6)

Rome, April 30 - Funerals can take place with a maximum of 15 loved ones present and preferably outside, but also in churches if that is not possible, from next Monday when lockdown rules start to be gradually eased, an interior ministry document said Thursday. The government has raised hackles among Catholics, Muslims and Jews by refusing to lift a ban on Masses and other religious services in phase two, for now. Facemasks will have to be worn at funerals from Monday, the document said, and physical contact must be avoided. Services must take place in a "restricted" timeframe and funeral corteges are banned, the interior ministry document said.