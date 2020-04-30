Infection curve still dropping says ISS

Rome, April 30 - The coronavirus infection curve is still dropping, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Thursday. This is true both for the number of confirmed cases and the number of people with symptoms, ISS chief Silvio Brusaferro told a press conference. The contagion rate is below the key 1 rate in all regions, he said, and the number of 'red zones' has fallen to 74 municipalities in seven regions.